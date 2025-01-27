Press Release From Business Wire: The Japan Prize Foundation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:26 PM
The Japan Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 2025 Japan prize at 1PM on 22 January, 2025
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Japan Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 2025 Japan prize at 1PM on 22 January, 2025. Prof. Russell Dean Dupuis (USA) has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Materials Science and Production, and Prof. Carlos M. Duarte (Spain) has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment.
For this year's Japan Prize, Prof. Dupuis is being recognized for his distinguished contributions to the Development of metalorganic chemical vapor deposition technology for compound semiconductor electronic and optoelectronic devices, and pioneering contribution to its large-scale commercialization; and Prof. Duarte is being recognized for his contribution to our understanding of marine ecosystems in a changing Earth, especially through pioneering research on Blue Carbon.
For the 2025 Japan Prize, the Foundation asked approximately 15,500 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world to nominate researchers working in this year's fields. We received 149 nominations for the fields of Materials Science and Production, and 72 nominations for the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment. This year's winners were selected from a total of 221 nominees.
About the Japan Prize
The establishment of the Japan Prize in 1981 was motivated by the Japanese government's desire to create an internationally recognized award that would contribute to scientific and technological development around the world. With the support of numerous donations, the Japan Prize Foundation received endorsement from the Cabinet Office in 1983.
The Japan Prize is awarded to scientists and engineers from around the world, who have made creative and dramatic achievements that help progress their fields and contribute significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity. Researchers in all fields of science and technology are eligible for the award, with two fields selected each year in consideration of current trends in scientific and technological development. In principle, one individual in each field is recognized with the award, and receives a certificate, a medal, and a monetary prize. Each Award Ceremony is attended by the reigning Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From World
-
India, China agree to resume flights 5 years after stoppage3 minutes ago
-
DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya3 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli fire kills one as residents try to go home2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The Japan Prize Foundation2 minutes ago
-
Five civilians killed in Rwanda town near DR Congo border: Rwandan army2 minutes ago
-
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa2 hours ago
-
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France2 hours ago
-
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages2 hours ago
-
DR Congo and Rwanda: fraught ties with decades-old roots2 hours ago
-
Student protesters block major road junction in Serbia capital2 hours ago
-
EU renews Russia sanctions after Hungary stalling2 hours ago
-
Sweden intercepts Bulgarian ship over damaged Baltic cable2 hours ago