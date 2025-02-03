Press Release from Business Wire: The World Governments Summit

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) In an era where governance, technology, and economic resilience define the future of nations, the World Governments Summit (WGS 2025), in its 12th edition, gathers the world's most influential leaders-from heads of state to tech visionaries-to shape solutions that will drive global progress over the next decade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250203515727/en/

Delegations from 140 governments, global tech leaders gather in Dubai on February 11-13 to accelerate solutions for the world's greatest challenges (Photo: business Wire)

More than 30 heads of state and government, more than 400 ministers, 80 international organizations, 140 government delegations, and more than 6,000 participants will gather between February 11th to 13th in Dubai to identify and amplify solutions about economic stability, digital transformation, and the way public-private collaboration can bring meaningful change.

Against a backdrop of accelerating technological change and geopolitical shifts, WGS stands as the premier platform where governments, industries, and global institutions drive impactful change.

"Since its inception in 2013, the World Governments Summit has been a platform for future-focused thinking, bringing together leaders, experts, innovators, and entrepreneurs to anticipate and shape the future,"said H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit."This year, the Summit fosters a global dialogue addressing the rapid changes and emerging challenges facing governments and societies. It aims to evaluate humanity's progress, identify opportunities for improvement, and empower future generations through highly effective governance and a sustainable future."

Driving Global Impact Through Collaboration

The World Governments Summit is designed to drive alternative solutions that allow governance to intersect with innovation to drive tangible results. More than 300 global experts will participate in the debate, culminating in 30 strategic reports.

Urgent topics-including the role of AI in governance, the future of mobility, economic resilience, climate adaptation, global health transformation, emerging frontiers, and population decline, among others-will be discussed in 21 forums and over 200 interactive sessions

By fostering global cooperation, knowledge exchange, and actionable strategies, the summit empowers nations, industries, and societies to navigate uncertainty as well as build a more resilient, equitable future for all. Leaders of key international organizations will participate such as Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC; and Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In addition, over 30 high-level ministerial meetings will bring together government leaders from diverse sectors to exchange expertise and best practices. Outstanding achievements will be recognized through prestigious global awards, including 'The Best Minister Award (in partnership with PwC)' and 'The Global Government Excellence Award'.

A major highlight of the World Governments Summit 2025 will be the TIME 100 AI gathering, uniting 100 of the world's leading AI experts to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the future.

The private sector will play a key role with top industry leaders from technology, finance, energy, and media sectors contributing to discussions on innovation and governance.

As global leaders convene at the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai - with participation up by 50 percent compared to last year, WGS 2025 reaffirms its position as the world's premier gathering for forward-thinking governance.

For more information, visit https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/events/2025

About the World Governments Summit

The World Governments Summit (WGS)is the premier global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governance and innovation. Since its inception, WGS has brought together world leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and visionaries to discuss emerging trends, transformative ideas, and groundbreaking solutions that drive progress for societies worldwide.

Held annually in Dubai, WGS serves as a catalyst for international cooperation, fostering cross-sector dialogue to address the most critical challenges facing humanity. The summit is committed to advancing governance excellence, economic resilience, technological innovation, and sustainability-empowering nations to build a more inclusive and prosperous future.

Notable speakers include Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Larry Ellison, Co-Founder of Oracle, Joseph C. Tsai, Chairperson of Alibaba Group, Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard, Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, Enrique Lores, President & CEO of HP Inc, Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Mark Thompson, Chairman & CEO of CNN Worldwide, David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox, Robin Li, Co-Founder & CEO of Baidu, Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones, Lara Boro, CEO of The Economist Group, Tucker Carlson, Founder of The New Tucker Carlson Network, Vimal Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell, Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone, John Giannattasio, CEO of BlackBerry, Jeffrey Sachs, Economist & Professor at Columbia University, James Robinson, Nobel prize Laureate in Economics (2024) and Professor of Global Conflict Studies.

Numerous global leaders will also take part in the Summit, including Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia; Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland; Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia; Bernardo Arévalo, President of the Republic of Guatemala; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait; Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia; Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda; Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya; Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya; Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia; Mohammad Younus, Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The summit will host discussions with leaders of key international organizations, such as Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union; Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC; and Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.