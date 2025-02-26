Press Release from Business Wire: Turing

Turing, a leader in AI-driven water management solutions, today announced the successful completion of a $14 million funding round led by Safar Partners

BOSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Turing, a leader in AI-driven water management solutions, today announced the successful completion of a $14 million funding round led by Safar Partners. This investment will accelerate Turing's global expansion and enhance its flagship AI-powered platforms, TOP Clear- which provides end-to-end digital solutions for the utility sector, from water and wastewater treatment to networks - and SmartOps AI, its exclusive water management platform for industrial treatment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250226053732/en/

The leadership team at Turing, a leading AI and IIoT solutions provider for water and wastewater management. (Photo: business Wire)

Unlike traditional SCADA or standalone analytics tools, Turing's solutions seamlessly integrate with any water management platform, meeting customers wherever they are in their digital journey - whether for water treatment, network systems, or both. Leveraging AI-powered automation, industrial IoT (IIoT), and deep industry expertise, Turing's platforms enable real-time control and monitoring, advanced anomaly detection, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making. This holistic approach drives optimization across the entire water lifecycle, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainability at every stage.

Turing has been recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to the water industry, winning the Cleantech Group Award 25 for its digital innovation in water networks and the Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year Award from Global Water Intelligence for its advanced machine learning algorithms that drive energy and chemical savings in desalination.

"Our mission is to redefine how industries and municipalities manage water resources," stated Hiep Le, CEO of Turing. "With this funding, we will scale our AI-powered platforms, accelerate global expansion, and equip our customers with the tools to reduce downtime, optimize performance, and improve sustainability. As the world's water challenges grow increasingly complex, the need for Real-time Operational Intelligence (ROI) using experimental and artificial intelligence has never been greater - and that's exactly what we're building.

"

Nader Motamedy, Managing Partner of Safar Partners, emphasized the strategic importance of Turing's AI-driven approach, "Investing in Turing is an investment in the future of intelligent water management. Their unique combination of AI, IIoT, and deep domain expertise creates a comprehensive platform that not only identifies inefficiencies but actively optimizes water treatment and distribution. As the demand for smarter infrastructure grows, Turing is positioned to lead the industry forward."

The funding will enable Turing to:

-- Enhance AI capabilities within TOP Clear and SmartOps AI to optimize water treatment, wastewater processing, and network performance.

-- Expand operations in key markets, including North America, Europe, and the middle East.

-- Accelerate R&D for next-generation predictive and autonomous water management solutions.

-- Strengthen partnerships with utilities, industrial water users, and government agencies to pilot industry-wide adoption of AI-powered water management platforms.

With aging infrastructure, rising operational costs, and growing water and labor scarcity concerns, utilities and industries face increasing pressure to modernize water systems. Turing's AI solutions empower clients to proactively minimize operational disruptions, maximize asset life, and achieve significant cost savings-all while ensuring regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship.

About Turing

Turing is a leading AI and IIoT solutions provider for water and wastewater management. Spun out from Gradiant, Synauta, and SpaceAge Labs, Turing delivers end-to-end digital solutions that help utilities and industries optimize performance, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability across the entire water lifecycle. With a presence across multiple continents, Turing is shaping the next generation of asset management platforms through advanced automation, predictive analytics, and real-time optimization. Turing is not just an AI company in water-it is a water company that has mastered AI.

To learn more visit www.theturingcompany.com.