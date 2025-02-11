Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy

In a commercialization landmark for the fusion industry, Type One Energy entered into a Cooperative Agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to jointly develop plans for a potential TVA fusion power plant project in the Tennessee Valley region using Type One Energy stellarator fusion power technology

In a commercialization landmark for the fusion industry, Type One Energy entered into a Cooperative Agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to jointly develop plans for a potential TVA fusion power plant project in the Tennessee Valley region using Type One Energy stellarator fusion power technology. The 350 MWe fusion pilot power plant, named Infinity Two, offers a complementary source of base load electrical generation for the region as early as the mid-2030s. It has the potential to repurpose retired TVA fossil fuel power plant infrastructure in addition to being deployed onto greenfield sites in support of energy security and reliability.

Artistic rendering of Type One Energy's future prototype, Infinity One, inside TVA's Bull Run Fossil Plant. (Photo: business Wire)

The Cooperative Agreement expands on Project Infinity, first launched by Type One Energy, TVA, and the U.S. DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in early 2024, with support from the state of Tennessee. Originally centered on deploying the Type One Energy Infinity One stellarator prototype in TVA's Bull Run power plant, Project Infinity now encompasses a deeper, broader engagement toward commercialization of fusion energy. TVA and Type One Energy will collaborate on Infinity Two fusion power plant siting studies, environmental reviews, and licensing, as well as development of project plans and financing from various sources. Type One Energy will support TVA in its evaluation and review of the project.

"Unleashing America's energy potential will take all forms of generation including fusion," said Joe Hoagland, TVA vice president Innovation and Research. "Energy security is national security, and we are focused on developing a technology, supply chain, and delivery model to build an industry that can power America and the world."

Consistent with these TVA goals, the scope of this Cooperative Agreement links with a separate arrangement between the parties to access the capabilities of TVA's Power Service Shops (PSS) in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The PSS relationship enables Type One Energy to continue shaping its supply chain for stellarator fusion power plants, with PSS supporting modular manufacturing and assembly of Infinity Two.

Importantly, this arrangement would also enable TVA to benefit from the subsequent scaling of fusion energy on a global basis, following the successful deployment of Infinity Two.

Project Infinity now includes a commitment to workforce development, cultivating the skills and knowledge to assemble, operate, and maintain fusion stellarators. This critical skills-building and knowledge transfer will be enabled by the unique, power plant relevant, 24/7 performance capability of the Infinity One prototype. With a long history of deploying and operating new energy technologies, the states of Tennessee and Alabama are well-positioned to provide the talent and resources needed to successfully and reliably generate energy from fusion. This is an example of how TVA and Type One Energy will increasingly involve the communities of the Tennessee Valley in Project Infinity to benefit from the investment, jobs, and energy security that it offers.

"We are fortunate indeed to work together with an energy company like TVA," said Christofer Mowry, Type One Energy's CEO. "TVA brings us best-in-class power plant operations, maintenance, engineering, licensing, and even project planning and construction capabilities, all skills critical to success that we now don't need to try and recreate. Instead, we can focus on completing the design of Infinity Two and testing it with the Infinity One prototype in TVA's Bull Run plant. The ability for us to focus on developing and delivering the core stellarator technology materially derisks our path to fusion power plant commercialization."

Project Infinity continues to advance the Type One Energy strategy to utilize established capabilities across the global energy sector to minimize commercialization risks and avoid the challenges of vertical integration. This agreement complements Type One Energy's recently announced technology licensing and manufacturing agreement with Commonwealth Fusion Systems. Project Infinity is also well aligned with TVA's mission to deliver safe, reliable, affordable, and resilient power by developing and deploying innovative power technologies.