Press Release From Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ARLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Today, Venture Global announced that it has notified its long-term customers that its Calcasieu Pass facility will commence commercial operations on April 15, 2025.
The facility will achieve its commercial operation date, or COD, in under 68 months from its August 2019 final investment decision, despite substantial impacts including two hurricanes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and major unforeseen manufacturing issues, such as with the Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) forming part of the facility's power island.
Venture Global wishes to express its gratitude to its construction and completion teams who tirelessly worked to safely complete our facilities, to our vendor teams who provided invaluable support for the necessary repairs, and to our government regulators, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for their oversight and cooperation.
These efforts now allow us to supply our long-term customers with the full 20-year contract term of the lowest-cost, clean LNG as promised under our contracts, and, with our COD, makes Calcasieu Pass among the fastest greenfield LNG projects completed.
Recent Stories
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
More Stories From World
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.6 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan mine collapse kills seven35 minutes ago
-
China says hopes 'all parties' can take part in Ukraine talks35 minutes ago
-
Argentina's Milei denies role in 'cryptogate' as prosecutors launch probe35 minutes ago
-
Delta plane flips upside down in Toronto crash, 8 wounded36 minutes ago
-
Deadline for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon expires45 minutes ago
-
Iran mulls moving capital to 'lost paradise' on southern coast45 minutes ago
-
Japan targets 60% emissions cut by 2035 from 2013 levels45 minutes ago
-
Kohli, Rohit near endgame as India chase Champions Trophy glory45 minutes ago
-
German 'bureaucracy monster' on everyone's election hit list45 minutes ago
-
New York city council calls for under-fire mayor's resignation45 minutes ago
-
Rwanda's Kagame: a 'chess-player' getting his way in DR Congo45 minutes ago