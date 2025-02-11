Press Release From Business Wire: Veridas
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 12:20 AM
PAMPLONA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Generative AI is fueling a new wave of identity fraud, making digital security more critical than ever. In response, Veridas, a global leader in AI-driven identity verification, has introduced an advanced injection attack detection capability to combatthe growing threat of synthetic identities. This new feature strengthens fraud prevention by combining injection detection with liveness verification across face, voice, and document authentication.
Injection Attacks: The Hidden Threat in Digital Fraud
According to the Veridas Identity Fraud Report 2024, 85% of financial fraud cases now involve synthetic identities. The UK government recently declared deepfakes as the 'greatest challenge of the online age', highlighting these growing risks. Fraudsters inject deepfakes and synthetic data directly into identity systems-bypassing device sensors entirely. Traditional fraud detection only analyzes what's presented (images, videos, or voices), not whether the device is compromised. Veridas has focused onPresentation Attack Detection (PAD), which detects fake images, videos, and voices. Now, we go further byensuring the integrity of the device itself. Our new injection attack detection prevents fraud at its source, securing both the biometric input and the device it comes from.
Injection attacks pose a significant risk to millions of users and businesses. Traditional fraud prevention is no longer enough, and innovative solutions are needed to address these advanced threats.
Veridas' Breakthrough: Advanced Injection Fraud Detection
For years, Veridas has been at the forefront of secure onboarding solutions, excelling in document verification, selfie authentication, and liveness detection. Now, with the introduction of its advanced injection attack detection feature, Veridas is taking fraud prevention to the next level.
This new security feature verifies device authenticity during onboarding to combat AI-driven injection attacks. Leading financial institutions in Italy, Spain, the US, and Mexico are already using it to uncover previously undetected fraud attempts.
"Our technology is a game-changer for businesses facing the challenges of Gen AI fraud. By adopting Veridas' injection fraud detection, companies can protect their operations, maintain customer trust, and confidently meet compliance requirements,"said Javier San Agustín, CTO at Veridas.
About VeridasVeridas is a global provider of advanced identity verification, biometrics, and anti-fraud solutions. Its end-to-end services enable organizations across sectors to build secure, user-friendly digital experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250210557330/en/
Contact
Juan Campos
PR Manager Veridas
+34 667 245 257
