Press Release from Business Wire: Visa Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) visa today announced its Product Drop event is scheduled for April 30 in San Francisco. At the event, Visa CEO Ryan McInerney and Visa Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jack Forestell will take the stage to unveil new products, solutions and technology partners that are poised to transform the next generation of commerce.
"Last year we rolled out a suite of new solutions to reinvent the way consumers interact with their cards," said Jack Forestell. "We're building on that this year - and will dive into the world of AI-driven commerce."
To watch Visa's 2025 Product Drop and hear more about the future of commerce, register for the livestream here.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
