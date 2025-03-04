Press Release from Business Wire: WisdomTree, Inc.

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced the appointment of Alexis Marinof as CEO, Europe, reinforcing the company's commitment to the European market and strengthening its regional leadership.

Alexis, who has been leading WisdomTree's European business since 2019, will assume the CEO title to further enhance the firm's client and regulatory engagement, market credibility and execution capabilities in the region. He will continue reporting to WisdomTree's global President and COO, Jarrett Lilien, ensuring seamless alignment with the company's global strategy.

"Alexis has played a critical role in driving WisdomTree's success in Europe. His leadership has positioned us as a key player in the region, and his elevation to CEO will further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our clients," said Jarrett Lilien, global President and COO. "We are confident that Alexis will continue to build on this momentum as we further deepen our European presence."

Marinof added, "I'm honored to take on the role of CEO, Europe at WisdomTree. This appointment reflects our deep commitment to the region and strength of our ongoing strategy. I look forward to leading our team through the next phase of growth, and strengthening our relationship with clients, partners and regulators across Europe."

Alexis has served as Head of WisdomTree Europe since August 2019. He joined WisdomTree Europe in July 2017 as Head of European Distribution, a position he held until April 2018 when was promoted to Chief Operating Officer to oversee the post-acquisition integration of the European business of ETF Securities and expand WisdomTree's multi-product European ETP business. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Alexis held various senior roles at State Street Global Advisors, including EMEA Head of SPDR ETFs and COO For Distribution, EMEA, and managed teams across the middle East, Africa and Nordic regions.

WisdomTree remains committed to delivering innovative investment solutions and deepening relationships within the European market.

This appointment underscores the company's long-term strategic vision for continued growth and leadership in the region.

In October 2024, WisdomTree celebrated the 10-year anniversary of WisdomTree in Europe. Since entering the region, WisdomTree has delivered differentiated and value-add solutions to European investors through a comprehensive range of exchange-traded products.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, as well as digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access, transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime® and institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect?.*

* The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services and WisdomTree Connect institutional platform are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual Currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com, the WisdomTree Prime mobile app or https://wisdomtreeconnect.com for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $114.6 billion in assets under management globally.