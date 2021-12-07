Press Release from Business Wire: Zencity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK & VANCOUVER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Zencity, the leading global community engagement technology platform for local governments, announced the acquisition of cutting edge digital engagement startup Civil Space, based in Vancouver, Canada. The deal immediately adds to Zencity's powerful suite the capability to create and capture deep, meaningful, equitable, two-way conversations between governments and their residents.

With its acquisition of Civil Space, Zencity emerges as the most effective, inclusive and wide-reaching community engagement platform available for local governments, built around two core principles: -- Lowering the barriers to participation by meeting residents where they are and hearing many more voices; and -- Making it easier for governments to turn the resulting, broadened community input into action.

The combination of Zencity's analysis of broad community input with Civil Space's direct engagement platform will enable local leaders to further enhance the feedback they are leveraging. The information will be presented to local leaders using sophisticated technology and an integrated approach to create a 360 degree feedback process never before available to local governments.

"We are excited to deepen our ability to support local government by being more inclusive, collaborative and responsive. The new capabilities that will be added to the Zencity platform today from Civil Space round out our offering, making sure we can answer our partners' needs by enabling local leaders to easily solicit, measure and incorporate the public's feedback into every decision they make," said Eyal Feder-Levy, CEO, Zencity.

"Adding Civil Space's rich community engagement capabilities to the innovative approach that Zencity has taken disrupts how decisions can be made by local governments around the world. We are excited to be offering governments and their constituents the solutions they need to ensure that every community has a voice, resulting in increased responsiveness and trust between local governments and the people they serve," said Tim Booker,CEO, Civil Space.

Tim Booker will join Zencity as Head of Civil Space, and will lead Zencity's new Vancouver, Canada office. In March of 2021, Zencity acquired Elucd, a technology company based in New York City. The company now serves over 250 local governments, including seven of the ten largest US cities.

About Zencity Zencity, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and New York City, is a community insights and analytics platform that provides local government leaders actionable data about their residents' needs and priorities. As the most comprehensive civic engagement solution for local governments on the market, Zencity offers leaders insights from resident feedback through the analysis of millions of pieces of anonymized and aggregated data points alongside continuous, community-based polling. More than 250 local government agencies across the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK and Israel depend on Zencity to take civic engagement to the next level in order to inform decision-making, build trust, measure progress, and ensure the efficient allocation of resources. Visit https://zencity.io for more information.

About Civil Space: Civil Space is a Vancouver, Canada based digital engagement platform for communities and their leaders to co-create sustainable futures together. Using Civil Space, local government leaders can surface real needs, understand diverse citizen priorities and collaborate on key initiatives through an inclusive, accessible platform designed for education and equity. Visit https://civilspace.io for more information.

