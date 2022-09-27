(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The pressure drop was recorded on both threads of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the causes are being investigated, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG said.

"Tonight, dispatchers from the Nord Stream 1 control center recorded a pressure drop on both strings of the gas pipeline.

The causes are being investigated," the company said.

The work of Nord Stream has been suspended since the end of August due to problems with the repair of turbines caused by Western sanctions. However, the pipeline remained filled with gas.