Pressure For Truce Deal Builds, As Gaza Toll Tops 40,000
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pressure built for a Gaza ceasefire to be agreed at talks that resumed Thursday in Qatar, aiming to stop the spread of a war that the Hamas-run territory's health ministry said has killed 40,000.
A source with knowledge of the talks confirmed to AFP that they had begun in the Qatari capital Doha.
The source did not disclose whether Hamas had dispatched any delegates to the talks which Israel and CIA director William Burns planned to attend.
In a veiled warning to Iran, Hamas and Israel ahead of the meetings, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said "no party in the region should take actions that would undermine efforts to reach a deal", the US State Department said.
In a telephone call, the two discussed "efforts to calm" regional tensions "and the importance of finalising a ceasefire in Gaza", it said.
