Pressure on China to Grow If Access to Xinjiang Not Granted to UN Commissioner - Raab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The international pressure on China will be growing if access to Xinjiang is not granted to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"If the Chinese government want to continue with these blanket denials that anything wrong is taking place in Xinjiang, the obvious thing for them to do would be to allow access to the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet. As long as they continue to resist and refuse to do so, the international pressure will only continue to grow," Raab told reporters.