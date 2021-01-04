UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pressure On French Government To Speed Up Vaccinations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Pressure on French government to speed up vaccinations

The French government on Monday faced growing pressure to accelerate its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with President Emmanuel Macron reportedly also furious over the slow pace of progress

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The French government on Monday faced growing pressure to accelerate its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with President Emmanuel Macron reportedly also furious over the slow pace of progress.

Just a few hundred people have received the jab so far in France, compared with over 200,000 in Germany and around one million in Britain.

"What we have seen is a government scandal," Jean Rottner, the head of France's Grand Est eastern region, which has seen a particularly sharp rise in infections, told France 2 television.

"Things need to accelerate," said Rottner, a member of the right-wing Republicans (LR) opposition party. "The French need clarity and firm messages from a government that knows where it is going. It is not giving this impression." Macron in his New Year address to the nation had already pledged there would be no "unjustifiable delays" in the rollout of the vaccination, but the Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported Sunday that he has been scathing in private about the speed of progress.

A pace at the level of "a family stroll" was not "worthy of the moment nor of the French," the newspaper, seen as close to the Elysee Palace, quoted Macron as saying.

"I am at war in the morning, noon, evening and night," the president, who recently himself recovered from Covid-19 infection, said according to the report. "I expect the same commitment from all.

This won't do. It must change quickly and firmly." The deputy president of the far-right National Rally (RN), Jordan Bardella, said that France had become the "laughing stock of the world." "We vaccinated in a week the same number that the Germans vaccinated in 30 minutes. It's shameful," he told RTL television.

According to the French health ministry just 516 people had received the vaccination by January 1.

The government had begun the vaccination drive by targeting residents of care homes, a laborious process given that consent is required from each patient.

However in an apparent change of tack in the face of the pressure, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that health workers aged over 50 could be vaccinated starting Monday.

Elisabeth Bouvet, head of the technical committee on vaccines for the French health authority, said the strategy would remain the same but "probably must accelerate." "We must not exaggerate: we started vaccinating just a week ago, we cannot call this a disaster," she told France Inter radio.

The EU so far has approved only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while a vaccine developed by France's Sanofi and Britain's GSK is only going to be ready later in the year due to delays.

But the government has vehemently denied it is holding out for a homegrown French vaccine to become available.

maj-sjw/js/lc GLAXOSMITHKLINE RTL GROUP

Related Topics

World Scandal France Germany Progress Same January Sunday Family TV All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

South Korea population falls for first time

1 minute ago

DC visits shelter home at Badami Bagh

2 minutes ago

PHA, TDCP play friendly cricket match

2 minutes ago

RCB gears up campaign against defaulters; collects ..

2 minutes ago

Govt announces phase-wise reopening of schools fro ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue service provided to 22,101 victims of accid ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.