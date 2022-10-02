UrduPoint.com

Pressure on Nord Stream 1 Stabilizes, Gas Leak Stops - Danish Energy Agency

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline has stopped, as the pressure inside it has become stable, the Danish Energy Agency said on Sunday, citing the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG.

"Nord Stream AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure has now been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 lines. This indicates that the gas leaks on both Nord Stream pipelines have halted," the agency said on Twitter.

On Saturday, the Danish Energy Agency made a similar statement on Nord Stream 2, announcing that gas outflow from breaches on the pipeline had also stopped and pressure evened out.

This past Monday, simultaneous attacks on both Nord Stream offshore pipelines transiting gas from Russia to Europe caused a fall in pressure and leakage of fuel into the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are no longer satisfied by imposing sanctions on Russia and have begun to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier on Sunday that the US, Poland and Ukraine could have been the direct beneficiaries of the Nord Stream accidents.

