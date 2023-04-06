Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid Ban on Women Working for UN -UK Mission

Pressure on the Taliban will be exerted in various ways amid the decision to ban women from working for the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, UK ambassador to the United Nations told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Pressure on the Taliban will be exerted in various ways amid the decision to ban women from working for the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, UK ambassador to the United Nations told reporters on Thursday.

"I think as always pressure will come in a variety of ways and the Security Council has a role to play," Woodward said. "The strategy needs to be put together to try and turn around this situation."�

Taliban authorities earlier in the day confirmed to UN officials that Afghan women were barred from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan effective immediately in an order that would be actively enforced.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold closed door consultations on the matter on Thursday.

Taliban authorities in December banned most female NGO personnel from working, although the restrictions did not apply to UN employees.

The UN is one of the few bodies on the ground distributing assistance. The UN has said its massive humanitarian emergency plan for Afghanistan for 2023 has achieved less than 5% of financing needs, which totals roughly $4.6 billion.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. In September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.