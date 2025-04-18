Presumed Jihadist Attack Kills 8 Soldiers In Benin: Military Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A suspected attack by insurgents has killed eight soldiers in northern Benin, military sources told AFP on Friday.
The attacks Thursday on two military outposts in Benin's W national park resulted in "eight deaths and 13 wounded", the two military sources said, adding that 11 "terrorists" had been killed during the fighting.
The attack targeted two posts of the "Mirador" operation near Koudou Falls in Benin's border region with Niger and Burkina Faso, one army source said.
Presumed jihadist attack kills 8 soldiers in Benin: military sources
