Presumed N.Korean Missile Launch Threatens Security - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 08:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) A possible missile launch by North Korea poses a threat to security and peace in the region, and is a serious problem for the entire global community, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

Early on Wednesday, a warning about the possible launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea appeared on the website of the Japanese Coast Guard. Later, it was reported that the object fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. A crisis response center was created at the office of the country's prime minister.

"This poses a threat to the security and peace of our country and the region as a whole, and is also a serious problem for the entire world community," Matsuno said.

