Pretoria Says Israel 'apartheid' Against Palestinians Worse Than In S.Africa
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Israel is applying an even more extreme version of apartheid in the Palestinian territories than experienced in South Africa before 1994, Pretoria told the world's top court on Tuesday.
"We as South Africans sense, see, hear and feel to our core the inhumane discriminatory policies and practices of the Israeli regime as an even more extreme form of the apartheid that was institutionalised against black people in my country," said Vusimuzi Madonsela, South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, where the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is based.
An unprecedented 52 countries are taking the stand at the ICJ, which has been asked to provide a non-binding "advisory opinion" on the legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.
"It is clear that Israel's illegal occupation is also being administered in breach of the crime of apartheid... It is indistinguishable from settler colonialism. Israel's apartheid must end," said Madonsela.
He said South Africa had a "special obligation" to call out apartheid wherever it occurs and ensure it is "brought to an immediate end".
The case is separate from a high-profile case brought by Pretoria against Israel for alleged genocide during its current offensive in Gaza.
In that case, the ICJ ruled that Israel should do everything in its power to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and allow in humanitarian aid.
The hearings kicked off on Monday with three hours of testimony from Palestinian officials, who accused the Israeli occupiers of running a system of "colonialism and apartheid".
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki urged the judges to call for an end to the occupation "immediately, totally and unconditionally".
The ICJ rules in disputes between states. However, it can also be asked to provide a legal opinion on a topic of international law.
The United Nations asked it in December 2022 to provide guidance on the "legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem".
When the ICJ rules in contentious cases between states, its judgement is binding but it has little means of enforcement. It ordered Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, for example.
In contrast, an advisory opinion is completely non-binding but would likely add to the mounting international pressure on Israel over its Gaza offensive.
Recent Stories
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
More Stories From World
-
Senior Czechs refine Wikipedia as retirement hobby25 seconds ago
-
Sweden says to give Ukraine $682 mn military aid1 hour ago
-
Boeing says Thai Airways to buy 45 Dreamliners1 hour ago
-
Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League1 hour ago
-
Bosnian foreign minister praises Türkiye's role in Balkans1 hour ago
-
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens under theme ‘After Rain’1 hour ago
-
Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan2 hours ago
-
Saudi, Korean Bar Associations discuss cooperation in Riyadh meeting2 hours ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason2 hours ago
-
In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's snow becomes destination for World and Olympic Skiing Champions2 hours ago
-
Feature: Crowds in NW China celebrate Lunar New Year by Yellow River2 hours ago
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals2 hours ago