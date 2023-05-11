UrduPoint.com

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplies Weapons To Russia

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplies Weapons to Russia

Statements made by US ambassador in South Africa Reuben Brigety alleging that the African nation supplies weapons to Russia undermine the spirit of Pretoria-Washington relations, the South African Presidency said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Statements made by US ambassador in South Africa Reuben Brigety alleging that the African nation supplies weapons to Russia undermine the spirit of Pretoria-Washington relations, the South African Presidency said on Thursday.

" The Ambassdor's remarks undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by National Security Special Advisor to the President Dr Sydney Mufumadi. It is public knowledge that a Russian vessel known as Lady R docked in South Africa. Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, the government has undertaken to institute an independent enquiry to be led by a retired judge," the presidency said in a statement.

