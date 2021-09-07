UrduPoint.com

Pretrial Hearings For Alleged 9/11 Plotters Resume At Guantanamo Bay Prison - Reports

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Pretrial Hearings for Alleged 9/11 Plotters Resume at Guantanamo Bay Prison - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The pretrial hearings for five Guantanamo detainees who are accused of plotting and executing the deadly 9/11 attacks have opened the Expeditionary Legal Complex (ELC) at Camp Justice on Tuesday, media reported.

At the hearing, which is the first since February 2020, military judge Colonel Matthew McCall announced that the military commission would have its attendance discussion and would start voir dire of the judge's qualifications, according to ABC news. The sessions on Wednesday and Friday are due to be closed, while the Thursday session will be a half-day open session, the outlet reported.

According to journalists, four out of the five defendants are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The most high-profile defendant is Khalid Sheikh Mohammed who, according to the report of the 9/11 Commission, was the central figure in the 9/11 attacks. Mohammed was a member of Osama bin Laden's al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia), and reportedly directed the group's propaganda operations from 1999-2001.

Established by the George Bush administration in 2002, the facility has long been criticized for mistreatment and abuses of prisoners, with human rights activists and international organizations calling for its closure. Former US President Barack Obama vowed to close the camp but faced strong pushback from Congress. His successor, Donald Trump, signed an order to keep the detention camp open indefinitely, while incumbent President Joe Biden has promised to close the facility.

The US authorities have since shut down secretive Camp Seven, where the highly classified prisoners were kept, and transferred the detainees to other accommodation blocks. Yet, no announcements on the full closure of the camp, which once kept over 700 people ” mostly without charges ” followed. In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close down the detention facility for good and that it works to transfer its remaining detainees out, but it has set no deadline to effectuate its closure.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Barack Obama Osama Bin Laden Russia White House Trump Guantanamo George February July Congress 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;Itâ€™s ..

UAE Government Media Office launches &#039;Itâ€™s Possible&#039; film series to ..

39 minutes ago
 Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry a ..

Aerospace leaders to outline roadmap of industry at Dubai Airshow 2021 conferenc ..

39 minutes ago
 MBZUAI Executive Programme to help shape UAEâ€™s f ..

MBZUAI Executive Programme to help shape UAEâ€™s future, optimise decision-makin ..

54 minutes ago
 DSC completes evaluation of clubs, sports companie ..

DSC completes evaluation of clubs, sports companies for Dubai Sports Excellence ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops fo ..

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops for Al Hudaibia Elementary Schoo ..

1 hour ago
 Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major ..

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major Masood Akhtar Kiani

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.