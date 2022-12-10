Preventing Diversion of Arms From Ukraine Essential to Avoid Fueling Conflict - UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Preventing supplies of arms into the conflict in Ukraine is necessary to avoid worsening the situation, the UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told the Security Council.

"I want to reiterate: preventing diversion of supplied weapons and ammunition is essential to avoid fueling... conflict and insecurity in the region and beyond," Nakamitsu said on Friday.

Nakamitsu was requested to brief the Security Council on supply of weapons into Ukraine - a meeting, which was requested by Russia earlier this week. Nakamitsu added that this briefing follows a similar discussion which was held in September of this year.