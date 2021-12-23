Preventive Measures for Refusal to Vaccinate Against COVID-19 in Russia Not Needed - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) People in Russia should understand the need for vaccination against COVID-19, but there should be no prosecution for a refusal to be vaccinated, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Do any measures of persecution should be introduced in this regard? I don't think so. It's not about some kind of political will. The point is that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. As soon as you start to pressure, there will immediately appear ways to get around this desire to press, as our people are resourceful," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.

The president added that it was difficult to calculate the current rate of coronavirus-related deaths, however, the country's government aims to ensure open and understandable COVID-19 vaccination.

Putin also said that the high rate of mortality is caused by a low level of vaccination. There are many anti-vaxxers today, which have "dishonest" position against their own people, the president said.