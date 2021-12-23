UrduPoint.com

Preventive Measures For Refusal To Vaccinate Against COVID-19 In Russia Not Needed - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:23 PM

Preventive Measures for Refusal to Vaccinate Against COVID-19 in Russia Not Needed - Putin

People in Russia should understand the need for vaccination against COVID-19, but there should be no prosecution for a refusal to be vaccinated, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) People in Russia should understand the need for vaccination against COVID-19, but there should be no prosecution for a refusal to be vaccinated, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Do any measures of persecution should be introduced in this regard? I don't think so. It's not about some kind of political will. The point is that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. As soon as you start to pressure, there will immediately appear ways to get around this desire to press, as our people are resourceful," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.

The president added that it was difficult to calculate the current rate of coronavirus-related deaths, however, the country's government aims to ensure open and understandable COVID-19 vaccination.

Putin also said that the high rate of mortality is caused by a low level of vaccination. There are many anti-vaxxers today, which have "dishonest" position against their own people, the president said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

11 minutes ago
 How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet ..

How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet environment for you when WFH?

25 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart di ..

UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart discuss bolstering economic rela ..

26 minutes ago
 Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

3 minutes ago
 Putin says sees 'positive' US response to Russia s ..

Putin says sees 'positive' US response to Russia security proposals

3 minutes ago
 Greece makes face masks compulsory for festive sea ..

Greece makes face masks compulsory for festive season

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.