Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 02:00 AM

PREVIEW - 118th US Congress to Take Office on January 3 With Divided Control of Chambers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The 118th US Congress is set to meet for the first time on January 3, with Democrats maintaining control of the Senate and Republicans taking control of the House following midterm elections in November.

Like predecessors Barack Obama and Donald Trump, current US President Joe Biden was elected to office with his party in control of both chambers of Congress. All three presidents also lost control of one of the chambers in their first midterm election.

Democrats hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, with three independents joining their caucus and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as an extra vote if needed as President of the Senate.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House of Representatives, after winning a slim majority in the chamber during midterms despite expectations of a "red wave."

A total of 218 votes are needed for the majority party to select a Speaker of the House, a position for which Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy is a favorite. However, several Republican colleagues have expressed opposition to his leadership, endangering his chances without reconciliation.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are expected to remain Majority Leader and Minority Leader, respectively.

McCarthy and other House Republicans promised to use their power as a majority in the lower chamber to impede the legislative efforts of any members who voted in favor of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month. The lawmakers instead proposed a continuing resolution to allow the new Congress to draft a comprehensive budget.

House Republicans have also vowed to launch investigations into matters including the Hunter Biden laptop story, the politicization of Federal agencies and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 118th Congress, which will run through 2024, sets the stage for both parties heading into the 2024 presidential and congressional elections. Former US President Donald Trump launched his candidacy last year, while Biden is expected to make a formal announcement on whether he will run for reelection early this year.

