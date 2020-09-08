UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - 8th Round Of UK-EU Trade Talks Begin In London On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

PREVIEW - 8th Round of UK-EU Trade Talks Begin in London on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The eighth round of post-Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union is due to begin on Tuesday in London, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s October 15 dateline to reach a free trade agreement pending over the negotiating table like a sword of Damocles.

The round is due to conclude on Thursday, September 10.

"There needs to be an agreement with our European friends by the time of the European Council on 15 October if it's going to be in force by the end of the year. So there is no sense in thinking about timelines that go beyond that point. If we can't agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on," Johnson said on Monday.

The possibility of a no-deal Brexit is looming ahead as both sides have blamed each other for the lack of progress in the previous seven rounds of negotiations.

Fishing quotas, the arbitration of legal disputes, and the so-called level playing field, the set of common rules and standards that prevent unfair trade competition, remain as the main sticking points to reach an agreement.

After the UK abandoned the EU on January 31, both sides entered into an 11-month transition period to set the rules for their future bilateral trade.

If no trade deal is secured, and with Johnson already ruling out the possibility of extending the negotiations beyond October 15, London and Brussels will have to abide from January 1 by the rules of the World Trade Organization, meaning customs tariffs and full border checks would be imposed on UK goods entering the European area.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World European Union Brussels London Progress United Kingdom Brexit January September October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

10 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

11 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

12 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.