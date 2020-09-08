PREVIEW - 8th Round of UK-EU Trade Talks Begin in London on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The eighth round of post-Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union is due to begin on Tuesday in London, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s October 15 dateline to reach a free trade agreement pending over the negotiating table like a sword of Damocles.

The round is due to conclude on Thursday, September 10.

"There needs to be an agreement with our European friends by the time of the European Council on 15 October if it's going to be in force by the end of the year. So there is no sense in thinking about timelines that go beyond that point. If we can't agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on," Johnson said on Monday.

The possibility of a no-deal Brexit is looming ahead as both sides have blamed each other for the lack of progress in the previous seven rounds of negotiations.

Fishing quotas, the arbitration of legal disputes, and the so-called level playing field, the set of common rules and standards that prevent unfair trade competition, remain as the main sticking points to reach an agreement.

After the UK abandoned the EU on January 31, both sides entered into an 11-month transition period to set the rules for their future bilateral trade.

If no trade deal is secured, and with Johnson already ruling out the possibility of extending the negotiations beyond October 15, London and Brussels will have to abide from January 1 by the rules of the World Trade Organization, meaning customs tariffs and full border checks would be imposed on UK goods entering the European area.