PREVIEW - Afghan Delegates, Taliban Officials to Meet in Qatar Sunday Amid Efforts to Break Deadlock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) An Afghan delegation and representatives of the Taliban radical movement will hold intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday as part of efforts to build trust between the two rival factions.

The meeting, brokered by Qatar and Germany, will follow separate talks between the Taliban and the United States, the key goal of which is to agree on a timeline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

HOPES FOR breaking THE DEADLOCK

Sunday's talks can be seen as an attempt to make headway in launching formal intra-Afghan peace negotiations.

"This gathering will be a good opportunity to start formal negotiations between the Afghans," Fraidun Khwazoon, the deputy spokesman to the Afghan chief executive, told Sputnik.

The participants of the meeting are expected to exchange views on the future of Afghanistan, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed.

"This will help share ideas and they will better know each other before a possible start of [formal] negotiations," Mujahed said.

A previously planned inter-Afghan peace meeting between the Taliban and a group of Afghan politicians collapsed in April due to arguments over the size and status of the Afghan delegation.

This time, the Afghan delegation will be comprised of 32 people, including at least 10 women, who are senior government officials and women's rights activists, as well as some members of the High Peace Council. Some Afghan politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai and Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the ex-interior minister, have not been invited to the talks.

The Taliban, on its part, confirmed that some members of its political office in Qatar would represent the movement at Sunday's meeting.

