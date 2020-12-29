UrduPoint.com
PREVIEW: Argentina Starts Vaccinating Population With Russia's Sputnik V On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Vaccination against COVID-19 in Argentina with Russia's Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, kicks off on Tuesday.

Argentina received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine on Christmas Eve.

The mass vaccination campaign covering all of Argentina's provinces starts at 09:00 local time on Tuesday (12:00 GMT).

Online registration has already started and hundreds of people have already applied to get shots. Health workers will be given a priority and they will be able to get vaccinated at their work location.

On Saturday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez held a meeting with governors and the Chief of Government of the City of Buenos Aires Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, via video conference. According to a statement from the press service of Argentina's president, provincial leaders thanked Fernandez for the successful management of obtaining the Russian vaccine and agreed that on Tuesday, the vaccination process would begin throughout the country.

Vaccination against COVID-19 will be voluntary in Argentina.

The country expects more deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in January and February (5 and 14 million doses, respectively), in order to ensure that all medical professionals, security workers and people over the age of 60 are promptly vaccinated.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. It is 91.4% effective, according to the latest trial results released by Russian developers this month.

Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V. The registration by the National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices of Argentina (ANMAT) was completed this month.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed a contract with the government of Argentina for the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V on December 10.

