PREVIEW - Biden, Afghan Leaders Set for Talks on Troop Exit, Relocating Interpreters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be receiving Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and National Reconciliation High Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah at the White House on Friday in their first face-to-face meeting.

The leaders are expected to discuss issues such as the withdrawal of American forces from the country and the enduring relationship between the two governments, US officials said.

The White House said Biden will reiterate the US commitment to work with the government of Afghanistan to continue to provide humanitarian support and "over-the-horizon security."

Additionally, Biden and Ghani plan to discuss the evacuation of Afghan interpreters who helped the US military to a third country while their special immigrant visas are processed.

On Thursday, Biden told reporters that he does not know which countries the interpreters and others who helped the war effort will be relocated to initially but vowed not to leave anyone behind.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press conference on Thursday that the Departments of State, Defense, and Homeland Security are all working on the evacuation. Kirby said there are multiple options for extracting resources from Afghanistan that may not require military aircraft.