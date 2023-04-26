UrduPoint.com

PREVIEW - Biden, S. Korea's Yoon Set For Talks As Seoul Looks To Strengthen Nuclear Umbrella

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Biden, S. Korea's Yoon Set for Talks as Seoul Looks to Strengthen Nuclear Umbrella

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a bilateral meeting at the White House on Wednesday with deterring Pyongyang expected to top the agenda, although the leaders will likely also discuss the situation in Ukraine just as Seoul has felt pressure from Washington and its allies to provide Kiev with military aid.

The trip, which marks the first state visit to the United States by a South Korean leader in about 12 years, comes as North Korea advances its nuclear weapons program, highlighted by a recent testing of the Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Yoon's visit also marks 70 years since the US-South Korean alliance was established.

The White House earlier this week said the two leaders are meeting at a "critical moment."

"President Biden will reinforce and enhance our extended deterrence commitments to South Korea with respect to the threat the DPRK (North Korea) poses," Biden's top security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said at a briefing Monday.

Meanwhile, Sullivan's South Korean counterpart, Kim Tae-hyo, ahead of Yoon's trip expressed urgency in taking steps toward boosting the defensive nuclear umbrella, saying that expectations for extending deterrence have been "great."

"There are several things that have been carried out over the past year in terms of information sharing, planning and execution," the South Korean adviser told reporters as quoted by Reuters. "We need to take steps to organize these things so that it can be easily understood to anyone in one big picture, how this is implemented and developed.

"

Biden will host the bilateral meeting with Yoon Wednesday afternoon, followed by a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden, according to the official schedule.

The White House said Biden and Yoon will release a statement that deals with extended deterrence but will also announce major deliverables on cyber cooperation, climate mitigation, foreign assistance, and mutual investments.

The White House said the two leaders are also expected to discuss the military situation on the ground in Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine has emerged as a controversial matter between the US and South Korea, given the latter's reluctance to provide Kiev with ammunition and other weaponry.

Despite pressure from the US and its allies, a South Korean presidential official last week said Seoul is not supplying Ukraine with weapons for the sake of stability in relations with Russia, according to Yonhap.

One elephant in the room when Biden and Yoon meet is sure to be the recent Pentagon leaks revealing that US intelligence spied on South Korean officials, along with Washington's angst at Seoul's reluctance to send weapons to Ukraine.

As Yoon arrived in Washington Tuesday, a South Korean presidential official told reporters that Ukraine may be discussed during the meeting but only as a "global issue."

Yoon, in an NBC interview aired Tuesday, said that the recent Pentagon leaks will not impact the "trust" between the United States and South Korea.

Moscow has warned Seoul, a major ammunition-producing state, that sending military assistance to Ukraine will negatively impact Russian-South Korean relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Nuclear Pentagon White House Visit Pyongyang Seoul Kiev Alliance South Korea United States North Korea May From Top

Recent Stories

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

2 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

2 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Rus ..

Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Russian Oil - Russian Trade Missi ..

2 hours ago
 Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: ..

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: One Must Be Aware of Responsi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.