PREVIEW - Biden Set for Two-Day Visit to Canada With Ukraine, Trade Topping Broad Agenda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Thursday will embark on a two-day visit to Canada with an agenda that includes a range of issues - from trade to the conflict in Ukraine - and a busy schedule of meetings and events that will culminate in an address to parliament.

According to the White House, the trip will become the first "true" in-person bilateral meeting between US and Canadian leaders since 2009.

The US President and First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Ottawa in the afternoon and upon their landing will be greeted by Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.

In the evening, the Bidens will join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau for an intimate gathering at their residence.

Friday for Biden will begin with a bilateral meeting with Trudeau and his team, during which both leaders are expected to reaffirm the United States' enduring commitment to the US-Canada partnership.

The American leader will follow in a long tradition of addressing the Canadian Parliament and in his remarks will underscore how the US-Canada partnership benefits not only the two allies but the entire world, according to the White House.

Following this, Biden and Trudeau will take part in a joint press conference.

On Friday evening, the President and the First Lady will attend a gala dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.

The White House called it a "meaningful visit" as Canada has been one of the United States' closest allies for more than 150 years.

During the visit, Biden and Trudeau will talk about two countries making concrete steps to increase defense spending, driving a global "race to the top" on clean energy, and building prosperous and inclusive economies, according to the White House.

The two leaders will also underscore their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine and stability efforts in Haiti.

The US President will use his visit to highlight the mutual benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the US-Mexico-Canada agreement for promoting prosperity and clean energy.

The US President will also discuss the issue of record migration in the western hemisphere that affects both, the United States and Canada.