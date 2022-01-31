PREVIEW - Biden Set to Meet Qatari Emir at White House to Discuss Range of Global Issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday to discuss a range of global and regional issues including energy supply stability and middle East security.

The leaders will meet at the White House on Monday to consult on ways to promote security and prosperity in the region and ensure the stability of global energy supplies, administration officials have said.

The meeting will take place on the heels of a meeting between Al Thani and European Union leadership on Friday, during which Qatar's reliability as an energy provider for the EU was discussed.

Concerns about global energy supply security are linked to concerns about the potential impact a Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent responses could have on the energy market.

The White House said that they are considering alternatives to natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe, including from the Middle East and North Africa.

Biden and Al Thani during their meeting, officials have said, will discuss supporting the people of Afghanistan in the wake of the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover of the country, during which Qatar played a role in chartering flights of evacuees from the country. The leaders will also discuss strengthening commercial ties and investment cooperation between the US and Qatar, according to the White House.

Biden looks forward to Al Thani's visit and affirming the strong partnership between the US and Qatar during their meeting, the White House said.