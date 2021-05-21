UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Biden, South Korea President to Discuss North Korea Denuclearization Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his South Korea counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday will meet in person on Friday to discuss a range of issues, including denuclearizing the Korean peninsula and relations with China.

This is the second in person meeting Biden will engage in since assuming office on January 20, having met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suda in April.

"We expect that North Korea will be a central topic of the discussion, of course, tomorrow," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. Psaki said the two leaders would also discuss China, climate change and the economic recovery.

The Biden administration recently finished the review of the United States' policy toward North Korea.

  A senior administration official said the focus of the new policy is not on shaping "a grand bargain" or relying on "strategic patience," but on the challenges in achieving progress.

During his five-day visit to the United States, Moon will join the ceremony of awarding US Col. Ralph Puckett the Congressional Medal of Honor for acts of bravery amid Chinese attacks during the Korean War 70 years ago.

In addition, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will host a roundtable with the South Morea Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo as well as US and South Korean business leaders who arrived in Washington with substantial investment commitments in technology such as semiconductors and 5G networks.

