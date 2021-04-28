PREVIEW - Biden to Address US Congress Ahead of Being 100 Days in Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will address a joint session of Congress to report on the accomplishments of his administration during almost 100 days of his presidency and lay out plans for the future.

Biden is expected to take credit for the coronavirus vaccination campaign that he says is paving a way for reopening the US economy. Biden will likely promote his $2.3 trillion plan to renovate US infrastructure, his most ambitious and controversial initiative yet.

"It's... an opportunity to speak directly to the American people about the progress that has been made, the work that is still ahead," the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Following a series of mass shootings with multiple victims Biden may call on Congress to introduce tougher gun controls, advocate police reform to address the problem of racially motivated brutality and raise the issue of illegal migration that has tremendously increased since he came into office on pledges of a more humane treatment of asylum-seekers.

On foreign policy, Biden is likely to speak about strengthening US-led alliances and multilateralism in dealing with global challenges like the climate change and coronavirus pandemic. He may also address an upcoming US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, efforts to revive the nuclear agreement with Iran, strategic competition with China and a desire to stabilize relations with Russia while holding it to account for alleged misdeeds.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event will be drastically scaled down with a total number of attendees expected at around 200 compared to as many as 1,600 people in previous years.

There will be no guests are expected at the Capitol building. Most of the Cabinet members will be watching the speech from their offices or homes eliminating the need to choose a designated survivor - a senior official who stays in a secure location in case a disaster kills the president and other US leaders. According to media reports, a number of lawmakers may also skip the address as it is scheduled for when the Senate is in session, but the House of Representatives is out.

Biden's speech is not considered an official State of the Union address, an annual custom dating back to 1790. According to the Congressional Research Service, Biden's six predecessors chose not to have a full-fledged State of the Union speech having just previously delivered an inaugural address. Instead they opted to deliver an address before a joint session of the Congress.