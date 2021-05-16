PREVIEW - Blinken Departs on Nordic Trip for Arctic Council Meeting, Talks With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Denmark, Iceland, and Greenland where he will engage with the United States' regional allies as well as participate in the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik and in bilateral US-Russia talks planned to take place on the margins of the meeting.

The Arctic Council - the premier policy body in the Arctic - is composed of eight countries, including the United States, Russia, Canada and the Nordic states that coordinate and cooperate on issues concerning development and environmental protection in the region.

Russia will be assuming the chairmanship of the Arctic Council, with the upcoming ministerial meeting marking the organization's 25th anniversary as well as the end of Iceland's two-year term at its helm.

Blinken said he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Reykjavik.

The US Secretary of State will start his trip by visiting Denmark, where he will meet with the country's leadership to discuss climate change and strengthening bilateral relations.

Blinken will then depart for Iceland to participate in the Arctic Council ministerial meeting.

During the next stop in Greenland, Blinken will meet with top government officials and discuss continued cooperation in the Arctic region.