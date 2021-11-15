PREVIEW - Blinken on First Trip to Africa as Secretary to Meet With Kenyan, Nigerian Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his first trip to Africa this week as the top American diplomat will discuss matters concerning climate change, the novel coronavirus disease pandemic and security challenges in the region, including the unrest in Ethiopia.

"The Secretary will look to advance US-African partnerships and underscore the common values we share with Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal and use those as platforms to really talk to the entirety of the continent but certainly the publics and leaders in those three countries," US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Ervin Massinga told reporters last week.

The State Department announced last week that Blinken's trip would run from November 15-18.

Blinken will begin his trip in Kenya, where he will meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo to discuss mutual interests including collaboration on renewable energy and improving stability in East Africa, including by addressing regional security issues in Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia, Massinga said.

Blinken will also meet with key civil society leaders in Kenya and participate in events related to climate and environmental protection, Massinga said.

The US top diplomat will then travel to Nigeria to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to discuss expanding energy access to the west African country, security and human rights concerns, economic growth, and improving bilateral cooperation on global health security, Massinga said.

Massinga said Blinken may give an update during the trip about the hold US lawmakers placed on the proposed US military sales to Nigeria due to human rights concerns.

While in Nigeria, the top US diplomat will host a roundtable of entrepreneurs in the digital sector and meet with religious leaders, Massinga said, adding that Blinken is also set to deliver a speech on US-Africa policy.

Blinken will conclude his trip in Senegal with meetings planned with President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall, Massinga said. Blinken will discuss Sall's upcoming African Union chairmanship and Senegal's role as a democratic, economic, and security leader in West Africa, Massinga said.