PREVIEW - Blinken to Chair UN Security Council Meeting on Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay a virtual visit to the United Nations on Monday to meet the organization's officials and chair a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

According to the State Department, Blinken plans to reinforce the US support for a nationwide ceasefire and unhindered access that will allow humanitarian aid to reach vulnerable communities throughout the country. Blinken is expected to underscore the need to keep Bab al-Hawa, the only UN-approved crossing uncontrolled by Damascus, open for aid deliveries beyond the expiry of its mandate in July.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the need for reform of the United Nations system and a number of issues ranging from Ethiopia to Myanmar.

The US Secretary of State will also meet with UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir for talks on the upcoming 76th General Assembly and other matters of bilateral and global concern.

He will also meet with Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and the personnel of the US mission to the United Nations.

Blinken's visit to the United Nations aims to reaffirm the United States' commitment to work through the multilateral system to address global challenges. It also builds on recent US actions to rejoin the United Nations framework, including its re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization, State Department's spokesman Ned price said.

According to data published by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 6 million people are displaced within Syria and as many as 6.6 million Syrians have fled the country as refugees since 2011.