PREVIEW - Blinken Visiting Brussels to Strengthen Alliances With NATO, EU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Brussels to reaffirm the United States' commitments to its transatlantic allies in meetings with NATO counterparts and European Union leaders.

"On March 23-24, Secretary Blinken will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministerial where he will meet with NATO Allies and Secretary General Stoltenberg to underscore the Biden administration's determination to strengthen the Transatlantic alliance and reinvigorate our ties with allies through NATO," the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken will also meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and will hold talks with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes, the statement said.

"The meetings in Brussels reaffirm the United States' commitment to our allies and European partners on our shared agenda," the statement said.

Blinken views the NATO ministerial and the bilateral meetings as an opportunity to discuss the 2030 NATO proposals for the alliance's adaptation, the concerns over China and Russia, as well as climate change, cyber security, combatting terrorism, energy security and other common challenges, the statement also said.

"I think there will be clearly a discussion about Russia at the NATO ministerial and in the margins. We will engage with our allies to discuss different views of Russia and how we can engage with Russia in ways that obviously advance our collective interest but remain very clear-eyed about the challenges that Russia poses," Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker said.

Reeker reiterated that the United States seeks "predictable and stable" relations with Russia, but will not shy away from "adversarial elements."

"We expect even as you see in recent days our relationship with Russia to remain a challenge. Clearly NATO is very aware of it. And it is one, I think, we are prepared for," Reeker said.