PREVIEW - Blinken Visits Indo-Pacific For Talks With Partners On Chinese, Russian Challenges

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting several countries in the Indo-Pacific region this week to discuss an array of regional and global issues, including challenges posed by recent Chinese and Russian actions.

Blinken will travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii February 7-13 to engage with Indo-Pacific allies and, according to the State Department, "to advance peace, resilience, and prosperity across the region and demonstrate that these partnerships deliver."

Blinken in Australia will attend the fourth Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) Foreign Ministers Ministerial meeting. The Quad leaders will discuss issues that they perceive as threatening the rules-based global order, including ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia and Chinese actions in the region, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink told reporters last week.

Blinken is also expected to meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the State Department said.

The Secretary will then travel to Fiji, where he will emphasize the US commitment to them and other Pacific Islands. Blinken is scheduled to meet with Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, and invited 18 other Pacific Island leaders to engage in discussions as well, officials said.

The secretary will then travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, where he will host Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong for a US-Japan-South Korea trilateral ministerial meeting to address issues including threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Secretary Blinken also will meet with USINDOPACOM Commander Admiral John Aquilino on his trip, the State Department said.

