UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Blinken Visits Ukraine To Show Support, Press For Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

PREVIEW - Blinken Visits Ukraine to Show Support, Press for Reforms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine on Thursday where he is expected to press for reforms and reaffirm American support to the country amid its tensions with Russia.

Ukrainian officials have hailed Blinken's trip as his "first full-fledged bilateral visit to the European capital."

In Kiev Blinken will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, local lawmakers and representatives of the civil society, the State Department said.

According to the State Department, Blinken will reaffirm "unwavering US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression."

The visit comes as Russia is pulling troops back from Ukrainian borders after a massive buildup for a snap readiness check that scared Kiev and its Western patrons.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said in an interview to a local broadcaster Ukraina24 that Blinken's visit sends "a signal of extremely strong support" and may result in increased political and defense assistance from the US.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

Ukraine has since repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its affairs. Moscow denies any role in the internal Ukrainian conflict and slams the accusations as unacceptable.

Blinken also plans to encourage "continued progress on Ukraine's institutional reform agenda, particularly anti-corruption action." The State Department described reforms as key to "securing Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future."

The US has recently lashed out at Ukraine for the management reshuffle in Naftogaz, the country's major energy company. Blinken is expected to call again for "the respect for good, transparent corporate governance, especially in the state-run entities."

"We will talk about enhancing cooperation in trade and investments; we will talk about increasing the potential for mutual cooperation within international organizations; and we will talk about the mechanisms of technical assistance that the Ukrainian economy, including the energy sector, needs so much today," Yenin told Ukraina24.

Blinken comes to Ukraine from the UK where he attended the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting and had a series of bilateral engagements with foreign colleagues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Civil Society Company Visit Progress Kiev United Kingdom May From

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

15 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

3 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

47 minutes ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

47 minutes ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.