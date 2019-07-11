UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Bolivian President to Meet With Putin During Working Visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Bolivian leader Evo Morales on Thursday as part of the latter's working visit to Moscow to discuss trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, as well as exchange views on international and regional issues.

According to the Kremlin, the sides plan to strike a number of bilateral documents following the talks.

The head of the Bolivian presidential administration told Sputnik in June that the country intended to sign with Russia's Gazprom a deal on investment in its Vitiacua gas field. According to Juan Ramon Quintana, Bolivia sees cooperation with the Russian gas giant as a strategic partnership, which would allow it to "export gas with added value to the region."

Russia's leading mineral fertilizer producer Acron Group and Bolivia's state-owned oil and gas company YPFB, in turn, are expected to strike a deal to create a joint venture for fertilizer production in Latin America. Under the agreement, Bolivia will supply gas to urea and ammonia plants located in Brazil, with these enterprises planned to be bought from Brazil.

FROM DEFENSE INDUSTRY TO CULTURE

In last week's interview with Sputnik, Morales said that Bolivia was interested in purchasing Russian military equipment and expressed hope that "technology transfer will bring good results.

"

He also noted that the country considered replacing US T-33 jet trainers with Russian aircraft.

Energy Minister Rafael Alarcon, meanwhile, told Sputnik that the Latin American nation wanted Russian companies to take part in the implementation of hydropower projects. According to him, after the construction of the Nuclear Research and Technology Center, which is now being jointly built in Bolivia, Sucre will mull launching new nuclear power projects with Russia.

In an exclusive interview, Rusatom Overseas President Evgeny Pakermanov said that Russia was ready to offer Bolivia, which has some of the world's largest reserves of lithium, unique technologies in the metal's production and use, which outpace competitors in terms of environmental standards.

In addition, Minister of Culture and Tourism Wilma Alanoca Mamani told Sputnik that Bolivia intended to host a Russian cultural center and select a tour operator to increase the tourist flow from Russia.

