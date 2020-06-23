PREVIEW - Bolton Reveals Controversial Book About Trump 4 Months Ahead of Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton will release his controversial memoir revealing information from inside the Trump White House on Tuesday, but experts say they believe the potential for any significant impact on the outcome of the US presidential election in four months is very unlikely.

Last week, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Bolton to prevent the publication of his book "The Room Where It Happened" for containing classified information about current events and policy issues. US Judge Royce Lamberth rejected the Trump administration's request.

Trump said the book is nothing but "lies and fake stories" made up by an "incompetent" and "disgruntled" official whom he fired.

Bolton, who served as National Security Adviser from April 2018 until September 2019, was known as one of the most aggressive neo-conservative who has constantly advocated to resolve issued by engaging in war.

Trump fired Bolton for his opposition to - and sabotage of - the US president's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and Iran to peacefully resolve their disagreements as well as over the situation in Venezuela.

LEAKED EXCERPTS OF BOLTON'S BOOK

The Washington Post reported, citing an early copy of the book it obtained, that Bolton claims Trump was manipulated and easily influenced by the foreign leaders of China, Russia, Turkey and North Korea.

For example, Bolton claims Russian President Vladimir Putin was once able to convince Trump to hedge his support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido by comparing him to his former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton, the report said.

Bolton also claims Trump supported China's building of "concentration camps" for Uighur Muslims after an explanation from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the situation in the Xinjiang province, the report said.

Moreover, Trump, according to Bolton, asked Xi to help him win re-election by cooperating on trade and purchase US agricultural products.

Bolton also wrote that in 2018 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed Trump about a Turkish firm being prosecuted by the US Justice Department, in which the US president responded that he "would take care of things," the report said.

The report said Bolton revealed that sanctions against North Korea had to be waived because Trump wanted to provide gifts to the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

The National Interest reported, citing an advanced copy of the book, that Bolton claims Trump had a constant desire to call Syrian President Bashar al Assad to negotiate the release of US hostages held in Syria.

"All these negotiations about our role in Syria were complicated by Trump's constant desire to call Assad on US hostages," Bolton wrote.

Bolton also wrote that Trump threatened to attack Syria after the Syrian government refused to negotiate.

The New York Times reported, citing a copy of the book, that Bolton mentions the US impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his freeze of aid to Ukraine missed high crimes in that country other than the alleged corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden and his sin Hunter Biden.

Bolton, according to the report, said the House of Representatives may have had a greater chance to remove Trump from office if the impeachment inquiry focused on other matters besides the freezing of aid to Ukraine that may have revealed "high crimes and misdemeanors."

BOLTONS BOOK POSES NO THREAT TO TRUMP RE-ELECTION

D. Roderock Kiewiet, a political science professor at the California Institute of Technology, told Sputnik that Bolton's book will largely be forgotten by the time the US election comes around in November.

"There may be a small flurry in the news for a few days, but the election is five months away and by then anything having to do with it will largely be forgotten," Kiewiet said.

Paul Poast, an assistant political science professor at the University of Chicago, told Sputnik that Bolton's book does not reveal much new information and will influence who Americans will vote for in the upcoming election.

"Overall, because the excerpts largely confirms what people already suspected about Trump, I don't see if as changing many minds come November," Poast said.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin considers most of the information published in Bolton's book to be confidential, but its publishing is not Russia's business.