PREVIEW - Countries Prepare to Ease Coronavirus Lockdowns on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) A host of countries around the globe prepares to start loosening their coronavirus lockdowns on Monday after seeing infection rates level off.

The World Health Organization has warned they should do it slowly and be ready to bring back restrictions on public life if there is a second wave of infections.

The total number of coronavirus infections nationwide has passed 3.2 million, according to the WHO's latest figures, with more than 230,000 dying from the virus.

Italy, which emerged as Europe's hardest-hit region in March, will enter "phase two" of coronavirus response measures that will see it coexist with the virus. It will reopen industries and construction sites and allow takeaway at bars and restaurants. Private sports training and professional sports clubs will be given the greenlight. The reopening of parks will be at the discretion of local authorities.

Spain will begin scaling down some of Europe's toughest coronavirus restrictions on Monday, allowing small businesses to invite customers back by appointment and resume private sports coaching. Restaurants will open again to offer takeaway food.

Belgium will allow companies to reopen on Monday if they do not work directly with large numbers of clients. Family visits will resume on May 11, while stores selling other products than food will reopen. Schooling will partially restart on May 18.

Greece will lift major curbs on travel within provinces on Monday. Stores selling books, electronics and sports equipment, hair salons and car repairs will reopen, followed by the rest of retail shops on May 11. Shopping malls and beaches will remain closed. Churches will reopen their doors but mass gatherings will be banned.

Cyprus will launch the first phase of its two-phase exit strategy. It will reopen travel agencies and most retail stores. Government agencies will return to work and limits on movement will be relaxed. Religious services will resume but no more than 10 people will be allowed to attend at a given time. Individual sports training will resume.

Parks and playgrounds will remain shut. The second phase begins on May 21.

Poland will reopen hotels, stadiums and shopping malls on Monday, although the number of visitors will be limited. Pre-schools will reopen on Wednesday.

Several Canadian provinces will start loosening lockdowns on Monday. Quebec will remove police checkpoints that were set up in early April to control travel. Saskatchewan will allow some outdoor activities, such as fishing, golfing and camping. Manitoba will expand the list of available medical services, reopen hair salons and retail stores.

Ecuador has color-coded regions ahead of shutdown easing. The red zone will be partially allowed to resume food delivery and tax services. The yellow zone will see government agencies and private companies return to 50 percent capacity, allow the use of private transport and limit the curfew to 11 hours starting 6 p.m. The green zone will see companies return to 70 percent capacity, reopen public transport, retail and limit the curfew to 8 hours starting 9 p.m.

Tunisia's government agencies as well as food, construction and hospitality industries will open up on Monday, followed by small businesses on May 11, except for hair and beauty salons, clothing retailers and shopping malls.

Nigeria will start lifting travel restrictions that were imposed in the capital and the states of Lagos and Ogun on March 30.

Singapore will reopen some businesses on Tuesday, including centers of traditional Chinese medicine. People will be allowed to do sports outdoors, while gyms and swimming pools will stay closed.

Armenia plans to start reopening parts of the national economy on Monday. Lockdown will be extended for education, culture and entertainment sectors.

Kazakhstan will give the greenlight to outdoor sports activities. Hair salons, medical clinics, dental offices, photo studios, flower shops, advertising agencies and nonessential stores smaller than 500 square meters (5,380 square feet) will be allowed to reopen. Air carriers will resume several local flights.