PREVIEW - Fifth International Defense Industry Forum ARMY 2019 to Start in Russia on Tue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The fifth international defense industry forum ARMY-2019, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, will begin in the Moscow Region on Tuesday and bring together officials and business representatives from all over the world.

The high-profile event will be held through June 30 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. Delegations from over 100 countries have been invited to take part in the ARMY-2019, while at least 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

Some 1,200 enterprises will be exhibited at the forum, including the ones from China, India, Turkey, as well as France, Estonia and Latvia. South Africa will showcase its national exposition for the first time.

While exhibitions will be held at the Patriot center, an aviation cluster will be located at the Kubinka Airfield, while demonstrations will be held at the nearby Alabino military training ground.

The Russian side will showcase the families of Mi and Ka helicopters. The weapons produced by the world-famous Kalashnikov Concern will be also exhibited.

An opening ceremony and the visits by official delegations are slated for Tuesday, while the next two days will be opened only to industry professionals and will see some 140 business and scientific panels being held.

The event will be opened for public from June 28-30. The visitors will have a chance to see over 300 pieces of military equipment at the exhibition.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

