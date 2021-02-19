UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - G7 Virtual Meeting To Focus On COVID-19 Pandemic, Fair Distribution Of Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - G7 Virtual Meeting to Focus on COVID-19 Pandemic, Fair Distribution of Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The G7 leaders will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation to ensure the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the globe and other issues during the Friday virtual meeting.

G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The G7 leaders will gather for the first time since April 2020, and the meeting will be hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of London's G7 presidency. Notably, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will represent their countries at the G7 leaders' meeting for the first time.

The meeting will mainly focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss how the world's major democracies can coordinate their work to ensure fair access to vaccines, prevent future pandemics and "build back better from coronavirus," according to the UK government.

"The [UK] Prime Minister [Johnson] will use the meeting, which will also be US President Biden's first major multilateral engagement, to call for leaders to work together on a joined-up global approach to pandemics that brings an end to the nationalist and divisive politics that marred the initial response to coronavirus," the UK government said in a statement.

The UK has named the "international pandemic preparedness" as its major priority during its G7 Presidency and vowed to work with partners to implement Johnson's five-point plan on preventing future pandemics.

The plan, announced at the United Nations General Assembly in 2020, "includes a worldwide network of zoonotic research hubs, developing global manufacturing capacity for treatments and vaccines, the design of a global pandemic early warning system, the agreement of global protocols for a future health emergency and the reduction of trade barriers."

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert has confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel will participate in the Friday meeting, adding that the G7 leaders will talk about the response to the pandemic and economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the White House said that Biden will focus on the pandemic and also discuss the collective response to economic challenges posed by China during the G7 meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World United Nations China Canada White House France Germany London Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Angela Merkel April 2020 From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

41 minutes ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

2 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

2 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

2 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

2 hours ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.