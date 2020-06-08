UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - George Floyd's Family, Friends Set To Bid Final Farewell In Houston

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - George Floyd's Family, Friends Set to Bid Final Farewell in Houston

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, is scheduled to be laid to rest in Texas after two days of services that are likely to garner international attention.

A public viewing is scheduled to take place Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST (5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. GMT) at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

A private service for Floyd's family and friends is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., before he is then buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Local US media outlet ABC 13 reported that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in attendance at Floyd's funeral, including other prominent figures like Reverend Al Sharpton, Houston rapper Slim Thug, boxer Floyd Mayweather, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, among others.

The first memorial service for Floyd was held Thursday in Minneapolis and a second service was held on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, among others.

Anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests sparked across the United States since May 25, when Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. A video of Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto the man's neck for almost nine minutes as the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying that he could not breathe. The officer was charged with second-degree murder and three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Australia Canada France Died Germany Man George Jackson Minneapolis Houston United Kingdom United States Netherlands Denmark May Church Family Media From Slim Boxer New Zealand

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

4 minutes ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

49 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.