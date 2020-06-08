HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, is scheduled to be laid to rest in Texas after two days of services that are likely to garner international attention.

A public viewing is scheduled to take place Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST (5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. GMT) at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

A private service for Floyd's family and friends is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., before he is then buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Local US media outlet ABC 13 reported that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in attendance at Floyd's funeral, including other prominent figures like Reverend Al Sharpton, Houston rapper Slim Thug, boxer Floyd Mayweather, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, among others.

The first memorial service for Floyd was held Thursday in Minneapolis and a second service was held on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.

Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against social injustice. Mass protests have taken place in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, among others.

Anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests sparked across the United States since May 25, when Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. A video of Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto the man's neck for almost nine minutes as the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying that he could not breathe. The officer was charged with second-degree murder and three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.