UrduPoint.com

PREVIEW - Harris To Depart For Singapore And Vietnam, Will Discuss Health And Security With Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:00 AM

PREVIEW - Harris to Depart for Singapore and Vietnam, Will Discuss Health and Security With Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will be departing on Friday for a trip to Singapore and Vietnam, during which time she will meet with the countries' political and civil society leaders to discuss issues ranging from global health to Indo-Pacific security.

Expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday, Harris is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting and subsequent press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to a senior administration official via a telephone briefing. She will also deliver remarks to US sailors aboard the USS Tulsa, which is currently docked at Changi Naval Base in Singapore.

On Tuesday, Harris will deliver a speech on the importance of partnerships and the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. She will also participate in a roundtable discussion with supply-chain thought leaders to talk about supply chain resiliency.

Harris will end her day on Tuesday by meeting with US Embassy Singapore staff and families before leaving for Vietnam, the senior official said.

Harris will land in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Tuesday evening and begin official events on Wednesday, including the launch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Southeast Asia Regional Office, a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and discussions with government officials about pandemic response and global health.

Thursday will be Harris's last day of official events and will include a meeting with Vietnamese civil society leaders that the administration is calling a "Change Makers Event," as well as a meeting with US Embassy Hanoi staff and families.

Harris will stop in Hawaii en route back to the US, where she will deliver remarks to service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Civil Society Singapore Tulsa Hanoi Vietnam Sunday Event From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

1 hour ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

1 hour ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

1 hour ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

1 hour ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.