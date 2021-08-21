PREVIEW - Harris to Depart for Singapore and Vietnam, Will Discuss Health and Security With Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will be departing on Friday for a trip to Singapore and Vietnam, during which time she will meet with the countries' political and civil society leaders to discuss issues ranging from global health to Indo-Pacific security.

Expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday, Harris is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting and subsequent press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to a senior administration official via a telephone briefing. She will also deliver remarks to US sailors aboard the USS Tulsa, which is currently docked at Changi Naval Base in Singapore.

On Tuesday, Harris will deliver a speech on the importance of partnerships and the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. She will also participate in a roundtable discussion with supply-chain thought leaders to talk about supply chain resiliency.

Harris will end her day on Tuesday by meeting with US Embassy Singapore staff and families before leaving for Vietnam, the senior official said.

Harris will land in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Tuesday evening and begin official events on Wednesday, including the launch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Southeast Asia Regional Office, a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and discussions with government officials about pandemic response and global health.

Thursday will be Harris's last day of official events and will include a meeting with Vietnamese civil society leaders that the administration is calling a "Change Makers Event," as well as a meeting with US Embassy Hanoi staff and families.

Harris will stop in Hawaii en route back to the US, where she will deliver remarks to service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.