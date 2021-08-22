PREVIEW - International Defense Industry Forum ARMY-2021 Opens in Russia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The seventh international defense industry forum ARMY-2021, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, will open in the Moscow Region on Sunday and present state-of-the-art weaponry and military hardware.

Delegations from over 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the high-profile event, which will be held through August 28.

This year, due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries did not send their delegations to the forum. However, many embassies, including those of Austria, Sweden, Canada and others are expected to join the forum.

More than 1,500 enterprises, including from 12 foreign countries, will exhibit their products. In total, the forum will showcase over 28,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for open inspection.

An opening ceremony and the visits by official delegations are scheduled for Sunday, while the next three days will be open only to industry professionals. From August 26-28 the forum will open to the general public.

While exhibitions will be held at the Patriot congress and exhibition center, an aviation cluster will be located at the Kubinka Airfield, and demonstrations will be held at the nearby Alabino military training ground.

Ahead of the forum, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the ministry plans to sign 45 government contracts worth 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) at the forum.

The stars of the previous forums - the T-14 Armata battle tank, Terminator armored fighting vehicle, Typhoon armored vehicles, Т-90М and T-80BVM tanks, K-17 Bumerang wheeled infantry fighting vehicle, and VPK-URAL multi-purpose armored vehicle - are expected to be showcased at the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, the developers are to surprise visitors with novelties. In particular, a shredder capable of destroying various secret data carriers, including paper, disks and plastic cards, will be showcased at the forum, Russia's state aerospace and defense conglomerate Rostec said. The new device, designated for use in security agencies, banks, and various other industries, provides the maximum protection for confidential information, according to the company.