Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Int'l Meeting of High Representatives for Security to Start in Russia's Ufa on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The three-day 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, organized by the Russian Security Council, will begin in Russia's city of Ufa on Tuesday and will gather numerous officials from all over the world.

On Tuesday, an opening of the conference will be held as well as the plenary session, where the participants will discuss ways of ensuring national security and sustainable economic and social development against the background of growing hybrid warfare threats.

International cooperation on humanitarian response will prevail on the agenda of the second day of the meeting, while on Thursday a roundtable discussion on the fight against extremist ideologies will take place.

A roundtable on the system of international information security as a guarantor for strategic stability and fair partnership will also be held on the last day of the Ufa conference as well as a series of bilateral meetings.

Some 90 countries, including Israel, South Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, Germany and France are expected to take part in the event, while the Maldives, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone will participate for the first time.

According to the Russian Security Council, the United States will send a high-ranking delegate from the US National Security Council. The Russian side has noted that the US participation in the Ufa conference is particularly important in the light of an upcoming summit between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, which is expected to be held in the end of June.

The Russian delegation will be chaired by Patrushev, while China will be represented by Guo Shengkun, the secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.

