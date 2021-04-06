UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th April 2021

PREVIEW - Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume in Vienna on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will meet in Vienna on Tuesday, in a latest bid to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The JCPOA agreed at a virtual meeting on Friday to meet in person this week to identify steps toward lifting US sanctions on Iran and ensuring the full implementation of the 2015 pact by all sides.

Tehran has been scaling back its nuclear commitments ever since ex-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the pact in 2018 and reimposed stifling economic restrictions on the Islamic Republic.

The return of Democrats to the White House did little to soften the US stance on Iran. President Joe Biden rebuffed pleas by Europe to lift at least some of the curbs, demanding instead that Iran take the first step toward compliance.

The meeting in Vienna was expected to try to bring the US back to the nuclear deal by bridging the US-Iranian gap through indirect talks with the help of Russia, China, France, Germany, the UK and the EU.

But, in a surprise announcement made two days before the Vienna talks, chief Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said he would not talk to Americans either directly or indirectly until Iran's conditions were met.

The deputy foreign minister also ruled out a "step-by-step" approach to the nuclear talks, saying the only step he wanted was the US stepping back from the sanctions.

