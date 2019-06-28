PREVIEW: Joint Commission of Iranian Nuclear Deal to Meet in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Austrian capital of Vienna will hold a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iranian nuclear deal on Friday, as the historic accord, so carefully negotiated and agreed roughly four years ago, is gradually falling apart after the abrupt withdrawal of the United States.

China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom as well as Iran are due to attend the meeting. The interests of the European Union will be represented by the European External Action Service's (EEAS) secretary general, Helga Schmid.

According to EEAS, the event intends to ensure "the continued implementation" of the deal "in all its aspects" and discuss the challenges arising "from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was struck in July 2015 by the above-mentioned parties plus the United States. The deal was negotiated for almost two years. Under the agreement, Iran had to eliminate medium-enriched uranium and reduce the number of its gas centrifuges.

The deal was hailed as historic and a step toward a safer world. As of May 2019, Iran was abiding by the main terms of the agreement, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

However, Donald Trump voiced his criticism over the accord even before becoming the president of the United States. In 2017, he repeatedly slammed the deal and, finally, in May 2018, he abruptly walked away from it, raising eyebrows even among US closest allies ” France and Germany.

A year later, the situation only worsens, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.

On the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal, in May 2018, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.