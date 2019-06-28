UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW: Joint Commission Of Iranian Nuclear Deal To Meet In Vienna

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:40 AM

PREVIEW: Joint Commission of Iranian Nuclear Deal to Meet in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Austrian capital of Vienna will hold a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iranian nuclear deal on Friday, as the historic accord, so carefully negotiated and agreed roughly four years ago, is gradually falling apart after the abrupt withdrawal of the United States.

China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom as well as Iran are due to attend the meeting. The interests of the European Union will be represented by the European External Action Service's (EEAS) secretary general, Helga Schmid.

According to EEAS, the event intends to ensure "the continued implementation" of the deal "in all its aspects" and discuss the challenges arising "from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was struck in July 2015 by the above-mentioned parties plus the United States. The deal was negotiated for almost two years. Under the agreement, Iran had to eliminate medium-enriched uranium and reduce the number of its gas centrifuges.

The deal was hailed as historic and a step toward a safer world. As of May 2019, Iran was abiding by the main terms of the agreement, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

However, Donald Trump voiced his criticism over the accord even before becoming the president of the United States. In 2017, he repeatedly slammed the deal and, finally, in May 2018, he abruptly walked away from it, raising eyebrows even among US closest allies ” France and Germany.

A year later, the situation only worsens, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's finance, transport, military and other spheres.

On the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal, in May 2018, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Europe Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States May July Gas 2017 2015 2018 2019 Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

10 minutes ago

Weather forecast during next five days

55 minutes ago

Etisalat brings UAEâ€™s first smartphone self-serv ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

2 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

3 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.