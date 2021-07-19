UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

PREVIEW - Jordan's King Abdullah II to Become 1st Arab Leader to Visit White House Under Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday will host King Abdullah II of Jordan, the first Arab leader to visit the White House under the current administration as the latter tries to reaffirm traditional commitments to the region after their predecessors' revisionism.

"It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the middle East and showcase Jordan's leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region," the White House previewed the summit.

In April, Biden threw his support behind King Abdullah II when the monarch faced an alleged coup attempt by his half-brother, Prince Hamzah. A rare rift within the royal family was swiftly quashed with the rebellious Prince silenced and his purported co-conspirators facing trial.

The United States sees Jordan as instrumental in handling the Israeli-Palestinian and Syrian crises.

"His Majesty's visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the United States," the White House said in a statement.

Abdullah II has been on a visit to the United States since July 1. According to the Royal Palace, he met with US Central Command head Kenneth McKenzie and US Special Operations Command head Richard Clarke. The king also participated in the Sun Valley economic forum in the US state of Idaho.

